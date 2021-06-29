Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lieutenant Reston S. Bishop End of Tour Award [Image 3 of 4]

    Lieutenant Reston S. Bishop End of Tour Award

    NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Ensign Charles E. Spirtos 

    Submarine Learning Center

    Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, commanding officer, Naval Subamrine School, presents Lt. Reston S. Bishop, prospective nuclear engineering officer instructor at Naval Submarine School with a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal as an end of tour award at a ceremony onboard Naval Submarine Base New London on June 29, 2021.

    Bishop's dedication was instrumental in preparing junior officers for service in the fleet, instructing over 160 students. 13 of Bishop's junior officer students were personally recognized by the Director of Naval Reactors for outstanding performance. (U.S. Navy photo by Charles E. Spirtos/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 21:12
    VIRIN: 210629-N-QX658-0013
    Location: NAVAL SUBMARINE BASE NEW LONDON, CT, US 
