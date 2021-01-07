Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Savannah Valdez, from San Diego, monitors submarine activity from inside the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 21:16
|Photo ID:
|6727282
|VIRIN:
|210701-N-FO714-2023
|Resolution:
|4029x3552
|Size:
|747.5 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
