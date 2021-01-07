Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    Operations Specialist Seaman Apprentice Savannah Valdez, from San Diego, monitors submarine activity from inside the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2021
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    USS Benfold
    DESRON15
    U.S.7thFleet
    Pacific Griffin
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific

