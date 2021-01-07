Lt. Emily Hannon (left), from Knoxville, Tenn., Sonar Technician (Surface) Senior Chief Matthew Oswald (center), from Farmington, Conn., and Lt. Brandon Fiordelisi (right), from Huntington, N.Y., evaluate sub surface contacts from inside the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 21:16
|Photo ID:
|6727281
|VIRIN:
|210701-N-FO714-2047
|Resolution:
|6107x3037
|Size:
|797.55 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT