Lt. Emily Hannon (left), from Knoxville, Tenn., Sonar Technician (Surface) Senior Chief Matthew Oswald (center), from Farmington, Conn., and Lt. Brandon Fiordelisi (right), from Huntington, N.Y., evaluate sub surface contacts from inside the combat information center aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) as part of an anti-submarine warfare exercise during Pacific Griffin 2021. Pacific Griffin is considered the most complex and warfare-centric bilateral engagement between both navies and represents a continued investment in the strengthening of the solid partnership between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 21:16 Photo ID: 6727281 VIRIN: 210701-N-FO714-2047 Resolution: 6107x3037 Size: 797.55 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Benfold Participates in Pacific Griffin 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.