21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions

U.S. Marine Sgt. Adrean Nuby, assigned to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team, shovels soil during a recovery mission in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, May 19, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carly E. Kavish)

