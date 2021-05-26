Service members assigned to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team, shovel soil during a recovery mission in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, May 26, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carly E. Kavish)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 20:31
|Photo ID:
|6727261
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-UB655-0106
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
