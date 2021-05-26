Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions [Image 5 of 8]

    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Carly Kavish 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Service members assigned to a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) recovery team, shovel soil during a recovery mission in Lao People’s Democratic Republic, May 26, 2021. DPAA’s mission is to achieve the fullest possible accounting for missing and unaccounted-for U.S. personnel to their families and our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carly E. Kavish)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 20:31
    Photo ID: 6727261
    VIRIN: 210526-F-UB655-0106
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions
    21-4 LA Recovery Opertaions

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    POW
    MIA
    "USN
    USA
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT