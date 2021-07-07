Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, passes the 49th Medical Group guidon to Col. Valerie Castle, 49th Medical Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony July 1, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Castle previously served as the Chief of Preventative Medicine at Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, Defense Health Headquarters, and Falls Church, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)
|07.07.2021
|07.09.2021 17:49
|6727085
|210707-F-WZ808-1018
|4071x2719
|1.16 MB
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|1
|0
This work, 49th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
