    49th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 2]

    49th Medical Group Change of Command

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, passes the 49th Medical Group guidon to Col. Valerie Castle, 49th Medical Group incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony July 1, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Castle previously served as the Chief of Preventative Medicine at Air Force Medical Readiness Agency, Defense Health Headquarters, and Falls Church, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:49
    Photo ID: 6727085
    VIRIN: 210707-F-WZ808-1018
    Resolution: 4071x2719
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, 49th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    49th Medical Group Change of Command

    Change of Command

