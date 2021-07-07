Col. Ryan Keeney, 49th Wing commander, takes the 49th Medical Group guidon from Col. John Davis, 49th MDG outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony July 7, 2021, on Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. Davis relinquished command of the 49th MDG to Col. Valerie Castle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christine Groening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 17:49 Photo ID: 6727084 VIRIN: 210707-F-WZ808-1017 Resolution: 3983x2702 Size: 1.27 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Medical Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Christine Groening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.