Chief Warrant 2 Officer Karla Smith, a mobility officer assigned to the 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 during a promotion ceremony at the Lakeside Club at Fort Eustis, Va. July 8.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 16:14
|Photo ID:
|6726783
|VIRIN:
|210708-A-QT896-630
|Resolution:
|1164x832
|Size:
|394.38 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobility Officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 reflects on Army experience [Image 2 of 2], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
