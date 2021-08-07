Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mobility Officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 reflects on Army experience

    Mobility Officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 reflects on Army experience

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Chief Warrant 2 Officer Karla Smith, a mobility officer assigned to the 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, was promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 during a promotion ceremony at the Lakeside Club at Fort Eustis, Va. July 8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 16:14
    Photo ID: 6726783
    VIRIN: 210708-A-QT896-630
    Resolution: 1164x832
    Size: 394.38 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobility Officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 reflects on Army experience [Image 2 of 2], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transportation mobility officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3
    Mobility Officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3 reflects on Army experience

    TAGS

    Warrant Officer

