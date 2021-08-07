Transportation mobility officer promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 3

Chief Warrant 3 Officer Karla Smith, a mobility officer assigned to the 832nd Transportation Battalion, 597th Transportation Brigade, raises her right hand in front of senior Warrant Officer Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jermain Williamson, U.S. Transportation Command during a promotion ceremony at the Lakeside Club at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. July 8.

