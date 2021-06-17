USNA interns 3D model a ship hatch for a robotics obstacle course

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 1st Class Bryson Ogden, center, explains a computer-aided drawing of the design of a standard hatch found on a Navy warship with fellow Midshipman 1st Class Nicholas Forys, left, and Midshipman 2nd Class Christophe Descour, Thursday, June 17. The three midshipmen were summer interns with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division’s Office of Technology, designing an obstacle course that would mimic what a robot would encounter traversing inside a Navy ship. They worked mostly at the command’s offsite Fathomwerx Lab. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

