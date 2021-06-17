Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNA interns design a ship-based robotics obstacle course [Image 1 of 2]

    USNA interns design a ship-based robotics obstacle course

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Jhon Parsons 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

    From left: U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Bryson Ogden, Nicholas DiNofrio, Christophe Descour and Nicholas Forys discuss designing a robotics obstacle course as part of a summer internship with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), held mostly at the off-base Fathomwerx Lab at the Port of Hueneme. The four midshipmen served as interns from June 1-23. Odgen, Forys and Descour worked with NSWC PHD’s Office of Technology and DiNofrio with the In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future program team. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

    This work, USNA interns design a ship-based robotics obstacle course [Image 2 of 2], by Jhon Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

