USNA interns design a ship-based robotics obstacle course

From left: U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen Bryson Ogden, Nicholas DiNofrio, Christophe Descour and Nicholas Forys discuss designing a robotics obstacle course as part of a summer internship with Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), held mostly at the off-base Fathomwerx Lab at the Port of Hueneme. The four midshipmen served as interns from June 1-23. Odgen, Forys and Descour worked with NSWC PHD’s Office of Technology and DiNofrio with the In-Service Engineering Agent of the Future program team. (U.S. Navy photo by Eric Parsons/Released)

