    Diversity and Service: A Courtney Family Affair I [Image 1 of 2]

    Diversity and Service: A Courtney Family Affair I

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Courtney Family has made serving in Civil Air Patrol’s National Capitol Wing a Family affair. Dean Courtney (left), a resource manager with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), is the Tuskegee Composite Squadron character development instructor and Dean Courtney II (right) is a sophomore at Chesapeake Math and IT (CMIT) Academy South, joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) when he was 12 years old, and is currently serving as the cadet deputy commander for his squadron.

    Army Family

