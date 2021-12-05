Diversity and Service: A Courtney Family Affair II

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – The Courtney Family has made serving in Civil Air Patrol’s National Capitol Wing a Family affair. Dean Courtney (left), a resource manager with the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), is the Tuskegee Composite Squadron character development instructor; his spouse Victoria (center) is the Squadron’s deputy commander of cadets; and Dean Courtney II (right) is a sophomore at Chesapeake Math and IT (CMIT) Academy South, joined the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) when he was 12 years old, and is currently serving as the cadet deputy commander for his squadron.

