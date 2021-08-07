181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kavanagh, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, observers Soldiers of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, react to a notional CS gas attack during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training injects as part of Pershing Strike 21, July 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

