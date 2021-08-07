Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 4 of 5]

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kavanagh, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, observers Soldiers of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, react to a notional CS gas attack during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training injects as part of Pershing Strike 21, July 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 12:30
    Photo ID: 6726153
    VIRIN: 210708-A-FK859-132
    Resolution: 3736x5964
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CS gas
    CBRN
    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Pershing Strike

