181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

Sgt. 1st Class Eric Raber, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, sets up an M117 Booby Trap Simulator during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training injects as part of Pershing Strike 21, July 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. Pershing Strike 21 is a training exercise that will train and certify two United States Army Reserve units for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

