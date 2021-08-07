Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 3 of 5]

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Eric Raber, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, sets up an M117 Booby Trap Simulator during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense training injects as part of Pershing Strike 21, July 8, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. Pershing Strike 21 is a training exercise that will train and certify two United States Army Reserve units for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 12:30
    Photo ID: 6726152
    VIRIN: 210708-A-FK859-078
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 16.56 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21
    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21
    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21
    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21
    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CS gas
    CBRN
    Army Reserve
    First Army
    Readiness
    Pershing Strike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT