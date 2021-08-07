Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2]

    Warfighter of the Week

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Information Systems Technician 3rd Class, Thang Pau, from Frederick, Maryland, as Warfighter of the Week on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, July 8, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

    Warfighter of the Week

    CVN 74
    Sailor
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    Warfighter of the Week

