U.S. Navy Capt. Cassidy Norman, left, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Information Systems Technician 3rd Class, Thang Pau, from Frederick, Maryland, as Warfighter of the Week on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, July 8, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesus O. Aguiar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:04 Photo ID: 6725909 VIRIN: 210709-N-MN975-006 Resolution: 5271x3518 Size: 953.26 KB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warfighter of the Week [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.