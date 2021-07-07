shipyard contractors

Newport News Shipbuilding contractor Hunter Smith, left, from Gloucester, Virginia, and Jourdon Wucik, from Uncasville, Connecticut, inspect a high-pressure main reduction gear extension shaft aboard the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in Newport News, Virginia, July 7, 2021. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Thomas Willis)

Date Taken: 07.07.2021