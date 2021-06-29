NUWC Division Newport concludes Pride Month celebration with guest speaker Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann

Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann addresses Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees as part of a Pride Month celebration held on June 29, 2021. The talk was broadcast across the Naval Sea Systems Command, with more than 400 employees across 10 warfare centers tuning in for the event. Dremann, who currently is assigned as the ordnance audit program manager at Navy Supply Systems Command Headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, discussed his experience as an LGBT Sailor, including why he serves and speaks publicly.

