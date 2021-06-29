NUWC Division Newport concludes Pride Month celebration with guest speaker Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann

Vima Manfredo (left), Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s LGBT special emphasis program manager and Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) present Lt. Cmdr. Blake Dremann (center) with a signed Pride Month poster in honor of his visit as guest speaker for a Pride Month celebration held on June 29, 2021. Dremann, who currently is assigned as the ordnance audit program manager at Navy Supply Systems Command Headquarters in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, discussed his experience as an LGBT Sailor, including why he serves and speaks publicly.
