Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks [Image 2 of 2]

    New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Kennedy Thomas 

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    U.S. Army engineers and technicians at Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan, are testing Robotic Combat Vehicles equipped with autonomous software so they can be operated from a distance

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 08:22
    Photo ID: 6725764
    VIRIN: 210617-D-NX235-169
    Resolution: 1122x655
    Size: 238.81 KB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks [Image 2 of 2], by Kennedy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks
    New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFC
    GVSC
    DEVCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT