    New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks [Image 1 of 2]

    New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Kennedy Thomas 

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Expedient Leader-Follower trucks at Camp Grayling, Michigan, have been loaded with autonomous technology by U.S. Army engineers and technicians. The trucks are being tested to ensure they can be operated unmanned. (U.S. Army photo by Kennedy Thomas).

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 08:22
    Photo ID: 6725763
    VIRIN: 210615-D-NX235-108
    Resolution: 640x428
    Size: 83.36 KB
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks [Image 2 of 2], by Kennedy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Robotics
    Grayling
    AGR
    ExLF

