Expedient Leader-Follower trucks at Camp Grayling, Michigan, have been loaded with autonomous technology by U.S. Army engineers and technicians. The trucks are being tested to ensure they can be operated unmanned. (U.S. Army photo by Kennedy Thomas).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 08:22 Photo ID: 6725763 VIRIN: 210615-D-NX235-108 Resolution: 640x428 Size: 83.36 KB Location: GRAYLING, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Autonomous Technologies at Camp Grayling Greatly Reduce Risks [Image 2 of 2], by Kennedy Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.