enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Croatian Transfer of Authority

Battle Group Poland leadership stands together with outgoing Croatia Army Volcano Battery and incoming Croatia Army Storm Battery at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on July 9, 2021. Storm Battery is the 8th Croatian contingent to join Battle Group Poland in support of the NATO alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

