    enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Croatian Transfer of Authority

    enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Croatian Transfer of Authority

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    From left, Croatia Army Maj. Ivo Koscevic, Volcano Battery commander, hands the Croatia flag to Croatia Army Capt. Dario Biljeskovic, Storm Battery commander, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on July 9, 2021. Volcano Battery ended the seventh rotation of the Croatian contingent at Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 05:37
    Photo ID: 6725605
    VIRIN: 210709-A-NQ624-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    Hometown: BJELOVAR, HR
    Hometown: ZAGREB, HR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Croatian Transfer of Authority, by SPC Osvaldo Fuentes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    eFP
    StrongerTogether
    BattleGroup-Poland
    WeAreNATO
    Croatia MoD
    Republic of Croatia (Croatia)

