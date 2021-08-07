enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland Croatian Transfer of Authority

From left, Croatia Army Maj. Ivo Koscevic, Volcano Battery commander, hands the Croatia flag to Croatia Army Capt. Dario Biljeskovic, Storm Battery commander, during a transfer of authority ceremony at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on July 9, 2021. Volcano Battery ended the seventh rotation of the Croatian contingent at Battle Group Poland. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Osvaldo Fuentes, 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

