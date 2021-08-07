3d Maintenance Battalion hosts a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of LCpl Armando Hernandez

U.S. Marines with 3d Maintenance Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, attend a memorial ceremony commemorating the life of Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez, an electro-optical ordnance repair technician, with Ordnance Maintenance Company, 3d Maintenance Bn., 3d MLG, at the Base Theater on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2021. Hernandez enlisted into the Marine Corps out of Houston, Texas and was promoted to the rank of lance corporal on October 1, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

