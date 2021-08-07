Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Maintenance Battalion hosts a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of LCpl Armando Hernandez [Image 1 of 5]

    3d Maintenance Battalion hosts a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of LCpl Armando Hernandez

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Hailey Clay 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Douglas Fortenberry, staff noncommissioned officer in charge of Ordnance Maintenance Company, 3d Maintenance Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, speaks during a memorial ceremony commemorating the life of Lance Cpl. Armando Hernandez, an electro-optical ordnance repair technician, with OMC, 3d Maintenance Bn., 3d MLG, at the Base Theater on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 8, 2021. Hernandez enlisted into the Marine Corps out of Houston, Texas and was promoted to the rank of lance corporal on October 1, 2020. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hailey D. Clay)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 02:39
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Maintenance Battalion hosts a Memorial Service to celebrate the life of LCpl Armando Hernandez [Image 5 of 5], by Sgt Hailey Clay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial
    Ordnance
    Armorers
    Hansen
    OMC
    Celebration of Life

