U.S. Army Sgt. Erisnalda Amparo, assigned to 7th Army Training Command, fires a G36 rifle during qualification for the "Schuetzenschnur", the German Armed Forces badge of marksmanship, at the 7th ATC’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6725498 VIRIN: 210707-A-BS310-0125 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 27.29 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 11 of 11], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.