U.S. Army Spc. Cody Palmer, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, fires a German Army pistol during qualification for the "Schuetzenschnur", the German Armed Forces badge of marksmanship, at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 7, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.07.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 01:44 Photo ID: 6725503 VIRIN: 210707-A-BS310-0330 Resolution: 7943x5295 Size: 26.65 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German/American "Schuetzenschnur" range [Image 11 of 11], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.