    MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial service at Marine Depot [Image 3 of 3]

    MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial service at Marine Depot

    MONGMONG-TOTO-MAITE, GUAM

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Andrew King 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz senior leaders render a salute during the playing of the national anthem during a wreath laying ceremony and memorial service at the 5th Marine Depot Memorial in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, July 8, 2021. The 5th Marine Depot served as a valuable place for the CHamoru people to work after being liberated from the Japanese occupation during World War II. The memorial service was among the many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

    Location: MONGMONG-TOTO-MAITE, GU
    USMC
    World War II
    Liberation of Guam
    MCB Camp Blaz

