MCB Camp Blaz senior leaders pay respect during memorial service at Marine Depot

Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz senior leaders render a salute during wreath laying ceremony and memorial service at the 5th Marine Depot Memorial in Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Guam, July 8, 2021. The ceremony was attended by the Honorable Lou Leon Guerrero, Governor of Guam, and the Honorable Joshua Tenorio, Lieutenant Governor of Guam. The 5th Marine Depot served as a valuable place for the CHamoru people to work after being liberated from the Japanese occupation during World War II. The memorial service was among the many held across the island to commemorate the liberation of Guam in 1944. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Andrew King)

