Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session

U.S. Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) perform various exercises during a physical training session while attending Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar in the Philippine Sea, July 7, 2021. During this course Marines will be challenged mentally and physically, learn to work as a team with their peers and learn what it takes to become a noncommissioned officer. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

