Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session [Image 7 of 11]

    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daisha Ramirez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines aboard the amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) perform various exercises during a physical training session while attending Lance Corporal Leadership and Ethics Seminar in the Philippine Sea, July 7, 2021. During this course Marines will be challenged mentally and physically, learn to work as a team with their peers and learn what it takes to become a noncommissioned officer. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Expeditionary Strike Group area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 00:09
    Photo ID: 6725441
    VIRIN: 210707-M-ZJ622-1066
    Resolution: 5082x3244
    Size: 888.2 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session
    Lance Cpl. Seminar PT Session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    31st MEU
    Marines
    Lance Cpl Seminar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT