U.S. Marines and Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), prepare a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) to conduct a night raid training exercise in the Philippine Sea, June 26, 2021. Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), conducted a night raid training exercise in order to stay proficient and depart the ship in a timely manner to assist a land raid. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 23:31 Photo ID: 6725417 VIRIN: 210626-M-ZJ622-1026 Resolution: 4349x2799 Size: 1.17 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Night Raid [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.