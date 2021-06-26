U.S. Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), ground guide a joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV), off a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) in order to conduct a night raid training exercise at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2021. Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), conducted a night raid training exercise in order to stay proficient and depart the ship in a timely manner to assist a land raid. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)
This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Night Raid [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
