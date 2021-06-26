Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light Armored Reconnaissance Night Raid

    Light Armored Reconnaissance Night Raid

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Daisha Ramirez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Sailors aboard the amphibious assault ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18), ground guide a joint light tactical vehicle (JLTV), off a landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) in order to conduct a night raid training exercise at Kin Blue, Okinawa, Japan, June 26, 2021. Light Armored Reconnaissance (LAR), conducted a night raid training exercise in order to stay proficient and depart the ship in a timely manner to assist a land raid. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit is operating aboard ships of the America Amphibious Ready Group area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daisha R. Ramirez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Light Armored Reconnaissance Night Raid [Image 3 of 3], by Sgt Daisha Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

