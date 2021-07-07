Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command

    Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy relinquishes command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Space Command to Maj. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage at today's Change of Command Ceremony at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD. MARFORCYBER is responsible for conducting full-spectrum cyberspace operations, including operating and defending the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN), conducting defensive cyberspace operations within the MCEN and Joint Force networks, and when directed, conducting offensive cyberspace operations in support of Joint and Coalition Forces. MARFORSPACE provides operational support to the Fleet Marine Force. It is a distributed force, integrated throughout the U.S. Space Command enterprise to increase warfighter lethality and provide domain-specific access to warfighting capabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 21:35
    Photo ID: 6725361
    VIRIN: 210707-M-VG714-479
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 7.52 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Jacob Osborne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command
    MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command
    MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Information
    space
    cyber
    Change of command
    computers
    Modernization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT