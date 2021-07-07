MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command

Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy relinquishes command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Space Command to Maj. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage at today's Change of Command Ceremony at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD. MARFORCYBER is responsible for conducting full-spectrum cyberspace operations, including operating and defending the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN), conducting defensive cyberspace operations within the MCEN and Joint Force networks, and when directed, conducting offensive cyberspace operations in support of Joint and Coalition Forces. MARFORSPACE provides operational support to the Fleet Marine Force. It is a distributed force, integrated throughout the U.S. Space Command enterprise to increase warfighter lethality and provide domain-specific access to warfighting capabilities.

