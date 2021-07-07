MARFORCYBER/MARFORSPACE Change of Command

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne | Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy relinquishes command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jacob Osborne | Maj. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy relinquishes command of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Space Command to Maj. Gen. Ryan P. Heritage at today's Change of Command Ceremony at the United States Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD. MARFORCYBER is responsible for conducting full-spectrum cyberspace operations, including operating and defending the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN), conducting defensive cyberspace operations within the MCEN and Joint Force networks, and when directed, conducting offensive cyberspace operations in support of Joint and Coalition Forces. MARFORSPACE provides operational support to the Fleet Marine Force. It is a distributed force, integrated throughout the U.S. Space Command enterprise to increase warfighter lethality and provide domain-specific access to warfighting capabilities. see less | View Image Page

Maj. Gen. Glavy relinquished his duties as the Commanding General of Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command and Marine Corps Forces Space Command to Maj. Gen Ryan Heritage, during a change of command ceremony today.



Glavy has served as the Commanding General since July of 2018 and will be moving on to Headquarters Marine Corps to become the Deputy Commandant for Information.



During the ceremony, Glavy thanked everyone who contributed to the success of MARFORCYBER and MARFORSPACE under his command.



“The Marines, sailors, and civilians have made being a commander the best job I have ever had,” said Maj. Gen. James Glavy, off-going commanding general of MARFORCYBER, “I cannot thank you enough for all of your hard work.”



Maj. Gen Heritage assumes command after serving his previous tour as both the Commanding General of Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and Western Recruiting Region.



“I am excited to return to the cyber domain and look forward to being part of this command’s legacy of great people, strategy, and a culture of winning,” said Maj. Gen Heritage the on-coming commanding general of MARFORCYBER and MARFORSPACE.



MARFORCYBER is responsible for conducting full-spectrum cyberspace operations, to include operating and defending the Marine Corps Enterprise Network (MCEN), conducting defensive cyberspace operations within the MCEN and Joint Force networks, and when directed, conducting offensive cyberspace operations in support of Joint and Coalition Forces.



MARFORSPACE provides operational support to the Fleet Marine Force. It is a distributed force, integrated throughout the U.S. Space Command enterprise to increase warfighter lethality and provide domain-specific access to warfighting capabilities.



For more news and information about MARFORCYBER, visit www.marforcyber.marines.mil/ or follow us on Twitter @MARFORCYBER.