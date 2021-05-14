Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA Wing Photo 2021 [Image 1 of 4]

    YOKOTA Wing Photo 2021

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.14.2021

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft and members from the 374th Airlift Wing stand together for a group on the flight line at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 14, 2021. The 374th Aw mission is to execute rapid global mobility through agile airlift and support operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

