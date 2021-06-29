Gunsmoke launches from Mojave Desert, deploys from ISS

The International Space Station releases the Cygnus cargo vessel S.S. Katherine Johnson over southern Wyoming in the U.S. on June 30. As a secondary mission, the Cygnus cargo vessel deployed a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Assured Position Navigation and Timing/Space Cross Functional Team Gunsmoke-J joint capability technology demonstration satellite. (NASA photo)
