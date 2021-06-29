The International Space Station releases the Cygnus cargo vessel S.S. Katherine Johnson over southern Wyoming in the U.S. on June 30. As a secondary mission, the Cygnus cargo vessel deployed a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Assured Position Navigation and Timing/Space Cross Functional Team Gunsmoke-J joint capability technology demonstration satellite. (NASA photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 18:57 Photo ID: 6725257 VIRIN: 210629-A-YN030-175 Resolution: 4928x2768 Size: 1.99 MB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gunsmoke launches from Mojave Desert, deploys from ISS [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.