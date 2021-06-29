Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunsmoke launches from Mojave Desert, deploys from ISS [Image 1 of 2]

    Gunsmoke launches from Mojave Desert, deploys from ISS

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

    The International Space Station releases the Cygnus cargo vessel S.S. Katherine Johnson over southern Wyoming in the U.S. on June 30. As a secondary mission, the Cygnus cargo vessel deployed a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Assured Position Navigation and Timing/Space Cross Functional Team Gunsmoke-J joint capability technology demonstration satellite. (NASA photo)

    International Space Station
    Space and Missile Defense Command
    cargo vessel
    SMDC
    Cygnus
    Gunsmoke
    Rebecca Nagurney
    Chip Hardy
    Assured Position Navigation and Timing/Space Cross Functional Team
    Assured PNT/Space
    S.S. Katherine Johnson

