Gunsmoke launches from Mojave Desert, deploys from ISS

Members of the Gunsmoke program team place a Gunsmoke-J, a U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command and Assured Position Navigation and Timing/Space Cross Functional Team joint capability technology demonstration satellite, aboard a launch deployment vehicle prior to its June 30 air-launch from the Mojave Desert in California. (U.S. Army photo)

