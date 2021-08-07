Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits BWI Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility [Image 4 of 5]

    CMSAF visits BWI Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility

    BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON INT AIRPORT, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass coins Senior Airman Annette Kamau, 87th Health Care Operations Squadron medical technician, at the Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility in the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, July 8, 2021. Since November 2020, the operation ensured U.S. Transportation Command’s fulfillment of national security requirements while providing for the health and safety of service members and their families. Due to the increased availability in COVID-19 testing centers and vaccines, testing at the BWI facility is scheduled to discontinue July 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:52
    Location: BALTIMORE-WASHINGTON INT AIRPORT, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits BWI Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    healthcare
    CMSAF
    Patriot Express
    BWI
    COVID

