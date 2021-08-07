CMSAF visits BWI Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass speaks with Airmen at the Patriot Express COVID-19 testing facility in the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Baltimore, July 8, 2021. Over 22,000 rapid, on-site, COVID-19 tests were administered by Air Force medical professionals deployed to Air Mobility Command aerial ports of embarkation. Due to the increased availability in COVID-19 testing centers and vaccines, testing at the BWI facility is scheduled to discontinue July 15, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

