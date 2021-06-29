JTF-Bravo civil affairs team participates in Global Health Engagement

U.S. Army Capt. Robert Femia, team chief, U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Warren, civil affairs sergeant, U.S. Army Sgt. Macrina Juarez, civil affairs medic, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cesar Medina, civil affairs team sergeant and translator, Civil Affairs Team 4745 from Detachment 478, Delta Company, Joint Task Force-Bravo, visited a Humanitarian Aid Program (HAP) project at Salvador Paredes Hospital in the Department of Colón, Honduras, June 29, 2021. These HAP projects help partner nations build disaster readiness, response and mitigation capabilities.

