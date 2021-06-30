U.S. Army Capt. Robert Femia, team chief, U.S. Army Sgt. Timothy Warren, civil affairs sergeant, U.S. Army Sgt. Macrina Juarez, civil affairs medic, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Cesar Medina, civil affairs team sergeant and translator, Civil Affairs Team 4745 from Detachment 478, Delta Company, Joint Task Force-Bravo, visit the Department of Colón to discuss the long-standing U.S. and Honduran partnerships during a Global Health Engagement, June 30, 2021. These engagements increase readiness, validate medical expeditionary capabilities and strengthen partner nation relations by integrating with residents, national health officials and partner nation security forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:39 Photo ID: 6725126 VIRIN: 210630-F-DK978-1025 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 18.51 MB Location: COLON, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo civil affairs team participates in Global Health Engagement [Image 3 of 3], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.