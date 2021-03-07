Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Station Frederick Pull Up Challenger

    CENTREVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Ryan Sammet 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Portia Stewart, right, the administration chief for Recruiting Station Frederick, and Becky Scullin, left, a challenger in the Marines pull up challenge, stand together after Scullin participates in the Marines pull up challenge during the Darn Good Country Weekend in Centreville, Virginia, July 3, 2021. The Marines attended this event to speak with young men and women about enlistment opportunities in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6725118
    VIRIN: 210703-M-KW118-411
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 656.96 KB
    Location: CENTREVILLE, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruiting Station Frederick Pull Up Challenger [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRC
    4MCD
    table display
    booth space

