Recruiting Station Frederick Pull Up Challenger

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Portia Stewart, right, the administration chief for Recruiting Station Frederick, and Becky Scullin, left, a challenger in the Marines pull up challenge, stand together after Scullin participates in the Marines pull up challenge during the Darn Good Country Weekend in Centreville, Virginia, July 3, 2021. The Marines attended this event to speak with young men and women about enlistment opportunities in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

