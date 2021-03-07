U.S. Marines from Recruiting Station Frederick, set up a table display at the Darn Good Country Weekend concert in Centreville, Virginia July 3, 2021. The Marines attended this event to speak with young men and women about enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 15:41 Photo ID: 6725119 VIRIN: 210703-M-KW118-777 Resolution: 1600x1198 Size: 629.55 KB Location: CENTREVILLE, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Darn Good Country Weekend With Recruiting Station Frederick [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.