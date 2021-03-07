U.S. Marines from Recruiting Station Frederick, set up a table display at the Darn Good Country Weekend concert in Centreville, Virginia July 3, 2021. The Marines attended this event to speak with young men and women about enlistment in the U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ryan Sammet)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6725119
|VIRIN:
|210703-M-KW118-777
|Resolution:
|1600x1198
|Size:
|629.55 KB
|Location:
|CENTREVILLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Darn Good Country Weekend With Recruiting Station Frederick [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Ryan Sammet, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
