    377th CPTS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    377th CPTS Change of Command Ceremony

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Kirtland watch a change of command ceremony for the 377th Comptroller Squadron at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 7, 2021. U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Shay Edwards relinquished command of the 377th CPTS to Maj. Karim Rodriguez. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 14:11
    Photo ID: 6725028
    VIRIN: 210707-F-PL432-1069
    Resolution: 2656x1897
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th CPTS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPTS
    BigBaseBiggerMission
    Team Kirtland

