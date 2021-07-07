377th CPTS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Vattioni (left), 377th Air Base Wing installation commander and presiding official, Lt. Col. Shay Edwards (center), outgoing 377th Comptroller Squadron commander, and Maj. Karim Rodriguez (right), incoming 377th CPTS commander, prepare for orders during a change of command ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., July 7, 2021. The 377th CPTS is comprised of 180 military and civilian Airmen providing budget, accounting and pay services for more than 23,000 military and civilian employees at KAFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

