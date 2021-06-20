U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Adam Jeffrey, a satellite communication systems operator with Bravo Company, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan National Guard, is marking wires with engineer tape helping his unit set-up camp during the last field exercise his unit is performing during their annual training at Fort Custer, in Augusta, Michigan, June 20, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.08.2021 12:44 Photo ID: 6724826 VIRIN: 210620-Z-FY465-1052 Resolution: 3209x4480 Size: 2.17 MB Location: AUGUSTA, MI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Signal Soldiers test their skills in a real-world environment [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.