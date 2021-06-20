Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signal Soldiers test their skills in a real-world environment [Image 1 of 5]

    Signal Soldiers test their skills in a real-world environment

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Cpl. Stephan White, a multichannel transmission systems operator, with Bravo Company, 156th Expeditionary Signal Battalion, Michigan National Guard, works to put up a satellite during the last field exercise his unit is performing during their annual training at Fort Custer, in Augusta, Michigan, June 20, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tegan Kucera)

    This work, Signal Soldiers test their skills in a real-world environment [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Tegan Kucera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

