Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL [Image 6 of 6]

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Photo by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    On July 7, 2021, NMCCL hosted Mrs. Catherine Thomas, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps,
    General Gary Thomas, and Mrs. Karen Beaudreault, wife of outgoing II MEF Commanding General, Lieutenant General Brian D. Beaudreault.
    During their visit the spouses met with command leaders and staff members, and toured NMCCL’s trauma bays and the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 07.08.2021 12:52
    Photo ID: 6724818
    VIRIN: 210707-N-fe818-1003
    Resolution: 7596x5426
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL [Image 6 of 6], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL
    Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCCL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT