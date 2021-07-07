Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps's Spouse tours NMCCL

On July 7, 2021, NMCCL hosted Mrs. Catherine Thomas, wife of the Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps,

General Gary Thomas, and Mrs. Karen Beaudreault, wife of outgoing II MEF Commanding General, Lieutenant General Brian D. Beaudreault.

During their visit the spouses met with command leaders and staff members, and toured NMCCL’s trauma bays and the Intrepid Spirit Concussion Recovery Center.

